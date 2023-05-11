QUÉBEC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fondation de la faune du Québec, in collaboration with its financial partner Hydro-Québec, has given the green light to five new projects under the Hydro-Québec program for the development of natural environments, which will make a total contribution of $366,361.

The initiatives will, among other things, ensure the conservation and enhancement of aquatic environments, wetlands and forests, and counter the habitat alteration brought about by tourism activities. Projects include the Appalachian Corridor project to purchase 14 ha of natural areas on the south-facing slope of Mont Gale and preserve the diverse and mature habitats that are home to rich biodiversity while providing public access to nature via the current network of hiking paths.

These are the five partners that will receiving funding in 2023:

Appalachian Corridor to protect and enhance the natural areas on Mont Gale (Estrie)

GUEPE to develop a marsh to forest route (Montréal)

Regroupement pour la pérennité de l'Île Verte to protect and enhance the tidal flats on Île Verte (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Leave no Trace Canada to raise awareness among tourist clienteles of the principles of Leave no Trace (Outaouais)

City of Montréal to consolidate the trail network and replant vegetation in the wooded area in Parc Thomas-Chapais (Montréal).

"Through the Hydro-Québec program for the development of natural environments, we're able to support projects that enhance natural areas, which is an essential means to raise awareness of nature conservation. There's little chance the initiatives to protect and develop natural environments will last if the public doesn't see their value," said Raphaël Dubé, Program Manager at the Fondation de la faune du Québec.

"As a renewable energy producer, we recognize the services nature provides. Environmental protection is a key concern for us, and our most recent 2022–2026 biodiversity strategy reflects that. So, we're proud to be contributing to these five initiatives to preserve our environment and make it more accessible to Quebecers," said Philippe Bourke, Director of Activation and Integration of Sustainable Development at Hydro-Québec.

One of the main goals of the Hydro-Québec program for the development of natural environments is to support infrastructure projects to facilitate public access to natural areas while protecting biodiversity. The program stems from a partnership between Hydro-Québec and the Fondation de la faune that was signed in June 2019 and extends over an eight-year period and has a total budget of $4,4 million.

The mission of the Fondation de la faune du Québec is to promote conservation projects and efforts to develop wildlife habitats. Thanks to the contributions of more than one million hunters, fishers and trappers from across the province, thousands of donors and several private businesses, the foundation has supported more than 2,000 organizations in Québec since 1987 and created a true wildlife movement.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Mylène Bergeron, Director of Communications and Fundraising, Fondation de la faune du Québec, 418 644-7926, ext. 135, 418 575-5728, [email protected]; Hydro-Québec, Media relations, Tel.: 514 289-5005