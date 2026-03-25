MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to assess options for the supply and transmission of electricity generated by offshore wind farms located off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The RFI aims to gather information from energy industry developers on:

Technological options, timelines and costs associated with offshore wind projects near the coast of Nova Scotia

Electricity transmission solutions

Hydro–Québec at the heart of regional energy systems

With its large hydroelectric generating fleet and reservoir capacity, Hydro–Québec plays a central role in energy markets across Northeastern North America. The company helps balance power grids by complementing variable renewable energy sources, particularly wind power. With 16 interconnections linking it to neighboring jurisdictions, Hydro–Québec occupies a strategic position at the heart of the region's major energy corridors.

In this context, ties with neighbouring provinces are part of a broader strategic vision aimed at optimizing regional energy systems, as Nova Scotia seeks to develop the significant offshore wind potential along its coast. The market information request launched today is intended to inform Hydro–Québec's ongoing reflection in this regard, within a collaborative framework involving neighboring provinces.

At this stage, no investment or procurement decisions have been made. This initiative will help clarify Hydro–Québec's positioning with respect to the development of offshore wind in Atlantic Canada.

Development in Québec remains the priority

Hydro–Québec remains firmly committed to maximizing economic benefits for Québec.

This initiative in the Atlantic provinces in no way affects energy development in Québec. It complements the approximately 10,000 megawatts planned under Hydro–Québec's Wind Power Strategy and does not alter the priorities established within Québec.

The market information request announced today is fully aligned with the implementation of the 2035 Action Plan, which calls for a rigorous evaluation of various pathways to meet growing energy needs while supporting decarbonization and economic prosperity.

Hydro–Québec's market information request is being conducted in parallel with, but independently from, the call for bids process initiated by the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator, in the fall of 2025.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For information: Hydro-Québec, Media relations, [email protected], 514 289-5005