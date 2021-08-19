The pilot project includes implementing 12 charging stations with a total power of 260 kW to support the use of 10 initial electric school buses for the back-to-school period in September. The pilot project will continue through the year and will provide an opportunity to verify certain parameters related to operating and charging electric buses.

Several Québec-based suppliers will participate in the project, including Lion Électrique, Malco Électrique and AddÉnergie. Hydro-Québec hopes the pilot project will give various suppliers the opportunity to develop their expertise for future projects.

The electrification of transportation is a key element of the Plan for a Green Economy, with the objective that electric buses represent 65% of all school buses in circulation in Quebec by 2030.

Hydro-Québec would like to act as a catalyst in support of the energy transition and its mission to rethink mobility in order to make it more sustainable. To do so, the company plans to accelerate the electrification of personal, public and freight transportation by providing greater access to charging infrastructure and making it easier for everyone to benefit from cleaner forms of transportation.

"Hydro-Québec is in a unique position to support carriers in the electrification of their vehicle fleets and it would like to share its expertise in the deployment and management of charging infrastructure as well as its know-how regarding energy management."

Simon Racicot-Daignault, CEO of InnovHQ

"Autobus Séguin is a key partner and a pioneer in its industry. This collaborative project will help us understand the reality of operators of vehicle fleets so we can find solutions together that are tailored to their needs and activities."

Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO in Residence at InnovHQ

"In order to support our company's transition to electrification, we have partnered with Hydro-Québec's experts so we can benefit from their knowledge. We will use the experience we acquire through this pilot project by sharing our reality as a school bus carrier for the benefit of our industry peers."

Stéphane Boisvert, President of Autobus Groupe Séguin

About Autobus Groupe Séguin

Founded by Gérald Séguin in 1979, Autobus Groupe Séguin has built an enviable reputation in the school and charter transportation industry. The company has over 300 proud employees who help the company serve seven school service centers, private colleges, and a large customer base in charter transportation for extracurricular and sports activities, as well as for other destinations. The company is located in the heart of Laval and serves the greater metropolitan area, including Montréal, Laval and the North Shore.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. It uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage. InnovHQ, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary, was created to stimulate innovation and develop business opportunities designed to accelerate the energy transition. More information: hydroquebec.com

About InnovHQ

InnovHQ is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to stimulate innovation and develop business opportunities designed to accelerate the energy transition. Hydro-Québec's breakthroughs in R&D have given rise to the creation of several subsidiaries that actively help support the energy transition by developing value-added products and services for customers.

