MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$750,000,000, Series 0092 maturing on September 1, 2033, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.60% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.786 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2026. The yield is 3.632%.

The lead manager for this issue is Scotia Capital Inc. with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series 0092.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For information: Paule Veilleux-Turcotte, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]