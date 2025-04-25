MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$750,000,000, Series 0091 maturing on September 1, 2032, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.55% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 100.260 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2025. The yield is 3.509%.

The lead manager for this issue is BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. with National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is the first additional tranche of notes, Series 0091, issued initially on February 24, 2025 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$1,500,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For information: Maxime Aucoin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-6325; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]