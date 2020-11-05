Hydro-Québec Issue of Debentures Due February 15, 2060 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JR, maturing on February 15, 2060.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 2.10%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.733 plus interest deemed to have accrued from August 15, 2020. The yield is 2.110%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series JR.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-4772; Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, Press Officer, (514) 289-7701, [email protected]

