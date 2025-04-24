MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In these times of economic turbulence, we must work together and invest in our greatest strengths. That is why Hydro-Québec is deploying an ambitious energy efficiency pathway with $10 billion in investments by 2035, which will support the economy and our collective well-being. Energy efficiency, which is three times cheaper than other sources of electricity supply, will save the equivalent of the consumption of one in four homes in Québec.

In addition to helping our customers lower their bills, energy efficiency will support our economy by creating more than 5,000 new jobs across all regions of Québec.

Starting now, we are launching three core initiatives totalling $2 billion to reach all of our customers.

A program for Canadian smart thermostats at 0$ for residential customers

Hydro-Québec will help Québec households reduce their consumption and bills by offering financial support, most notably for the purchase of smart devices and heat pumps. A program for Canadian smart thermostats at 0$ is available now for customers, with a target deployment of over one million devices. The offering for tenants and vulnerable customers will also be updated.

An alliance for exemplary buildings for commercial and institutional customers

Large buildings play a central role in our daily lives. It is important that they become models of energy efficiency, visible to all. We are therefore creating a new alliance to encourage managers of large buildings to implement best practices in energy efficiency. They will need to better manage heating, ventilation and lighting, taking into account occupancy hours. We also offer financial support under the Efficient Solutions Program for small- and medium-sized businesses to acquire equipment that will allowing them to reduce their energy bills by up to 20%.

Customized support for industrial customers

Energy efficiency is an opportunity for industries to reduce operating and maintenance costs, making them more competitive. Customized technical and financial support is being set up to remove the main barriers to project implementation. Updated standards, developed in collaboration with the government, will also enhance the energy efficiency of buildings and industries, contributing to 25% of total energy savings.

Working together to use energy wisely

By combining this pathway with our other ongoing efforts, we will create the necessary conditions to achieve our energy independence. We are simultaneously working to achieve ambitious energy efficiency targets, build wind farms at an unprecedented pace, modernize our hydroelectric generating stations, and integrate other technologies like solar. In an increasingly uncertain world, it is time to bank on our expertise.

Quote

"Our pathway is the most ambitious in Hydro-Québec's history. It will allow us to save 10% of all the electricity we consume in Québec, at the lowest cost compared to all possible sources of electricity supply. We can then use it to support the economy and our collective well-being. This is an important moment in Hydro-Québec's evolution. We must work together to use electricity more efficiently and ensure our energy independence."

– Dave Rhéaume, Executive Vice President – Commercial Activities and Chief Customer Officer – Hydro-Québec

