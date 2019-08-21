Hydro Ottawa warns of scam targeting customers

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa received multiple reports today of suspicious callers posing to be utility representatives. These calls are not from Hydro Ottawa, and are fraudulent. Ottawa Police Services have been advised.

These suspicious callers threaten customers with power disconnection if they do not agree to meet at a location with large sums of cash. Hydro Ottawa never asks for this type of payment and never threatens to disconnect power immediately. Customers should not share any account information or make payments. Simply hang up.

In addition, Hydro Ottawa reminds customers not to click any links in emails/text messages asking to accept electronic transfers.

Hydro Ottawa encourages customers to be cautious. Should they receive a suspicious call, they should ask for the caller's identification and call us at 613-738-6400 to verify the legitimacy.

If customers have been victims of this scam, they are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, and the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433.

To read more about how to protect yourself from scams and fraud, visit Hydro Ottawa's Fraud Awareness page.

