Hydro One Telecom Inc. launches DDoS Shield, a cybersecurity solution that protects against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One Telecom Inc. today announced the launch of DDoS Shield, an always-on security solution that delivers automated intelligent defense against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

Since 2019, DDoS attacks have grown by over 270%, putting businesses and organizations at greater risk. It is estimated that the total number of DDoS attacks will increase to more than 15 million by 2023. The global pandemic, as well as the proliferation of the Internet of Things and 5G Networks, are contributing to a growth in the size and number of attacks, making network security top of mind for businesses of every size, in every industry.

Offered as an add-on service to Hydro One Telecom's Internet solutions, DDoS Shield provides automated DDoS protection that seamlessly detects and blocks malicious traffic within seconds and allows a customer's Internet service to continue without disruption.

DDoS Shield is part of Hydro One Telecom's growing portfolio of products and services designed to provide secure and reliable information communications technology solutions to our clients. DDoS Shield provides many important benefits, including:

Built-in network protection: Smart technology monitors traffic that runs through Hydro One Telecom's network to detect and block malicious traffic before it impacts the customer's network.





Automated and fast detection: DDoS Shield features 24/7 automatic detection and mitigation in seconds, well before reaching the customer's network.





Real-time visibility: Secure customer portal provides real-time visibility into the threat landscape and alerts.





Data sovereignty: Unlike other DDoS services which route data to "scrubbers" located outside of Canada , DDoS Shield ensures all data remains within Hydro One Telecom's Canadian network, which means data is protected under Canadian legal jurisdiction.

"Our journey to transform Hydro One Telecom from a provider of connectivity to a full-service information communications technology solutions provider continues with the release of DDoS Shield," says John Papadakis, President and CEO, Hydro One Telecom. "This important service is part of our full suite of solutions that help protect client data and mitigate risk in an ever-evolving and inter-connected world."

DDoS Shield will be attractive to organizations that require secure and uninterrupted connectivity, including those in the financial services, energy, government, retail, security, and healthcare sectors. The service will improve their network performance, mitigate downtime risks, reduce costs, and allow them to focus on growing their business.

About Hydro One Telecom Inc.

Hydro One Telecom offers fibre-optic capacity to organizations with broadband network requirements, providing diverse, secure, high-capacity connectivity in Ontario with connections to Montreal, Buffalo and Detroit. We leverage Hydro One Networks Inc.'s fibre assets to deliver telecommunications solutions to service providers, financial institutions, enterprises, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities, school boards and more.

In addition to extensive network coverage across Ontario for diverse and highly reliable network connectivity, we also provide Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings and recently launched Canada's first integrated Secure SD-WAN solution. We then launched innovative Network Operations and Field Operations as a Service offerings by leveraging our 20 years of experience monitoring and managing the network that ensures the safety and reliability of Ontario's electrical grid.

