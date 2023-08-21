Hydro One investing $35 million to ensure the delivery of clean and reliable power to Kenora and the surrounding area

- Investment requires a power outage on Sunday, October 1 starting at 6 a.m. –

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is investing $35 million to enhance local transmission infrastructure in Kenora and the surrounding area to improve power resiliency and reliability for years to come. This investment at the company's Rabbit Lake Switching Station, a key station serving the region, includes upgrading aging critical equipment such as breakers, switches and insulators along with installing new equipment that will provide additional flexibility to how power is managed through the station. In order to complete this critical investment, a power outage is required so crews can safely complete the work. The outage will take place on Sunday, October 1 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT and affect all SYNERGY NORTH customers in Kenora. Hydro One is working with SYNERGY NORTH to coordinate the power outage and schedule it during a time when customers are using the least amount of power.

"Hydro One is committed to energizing life in Kenora and the surrounding area by ensuring clean, safe and reliable power is available for customers now and into the future. With most of the electricity system built in the 1950s and 1960s, it's time to invest in renewing or replacing critical infrastructure," said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. "We understand how difficult it is to be without power and thank SYNERGY NORTH customers for their patience as we complete this critical work."

"We are excited to support Hydro One in undertaking this critical project. By implementing these strategic upgrades, the customers of Kenora will reap the benefits of a more resilient power supply," said Tim Wilson, President and CEO of SYNERGY NORTH.

The company is sharing tips to help customers prepare for the upcoming outage which includes:

Making sure appliances, such as the stove, are in the off position.

Making sure cellphones and devices are fully charged.

Using a battery-powered alarm clock or cellphone to ensure morning alarms aren't missed.

Keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible and using a cooler with ice for items needed during the planned outage.

If water services will be affected at your home, consider filling jugs of water to use for drinking and cooking.

If using a generator, remember to use it in a dry area outdoors away from any open windows, doors and vents. Visit the Electrical Safety Authority at esasafe.com for more tips.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov .

