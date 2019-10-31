Hydro One crews prepare for potential outages from Halloween wind storm

-Customers in southern, central and eastern Ontario expected to be hardest hit-

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro One is preparing for what is expected to be the most damaging storm of 2019.

"Our crews are gearing up for a Halloween storm and will be vigilant if we are dispatched to any emergencies," said Lyla Garzouzi, Vice President of Distribution, Hydro One. "While our crews get into position and prepare for the storm, we also want to make sure families are prepared in the event of a power outage caused by the storm."

Based on Hydro One's outage prediction tool, crews are moving into areas, so they're ready to assess damage in order to quickly and safely restore power to customers. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed. Our outage tools will be up-dated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on-the-ground.

Hydro One prioritizes emergencies and restoration in such a way that brings power back to the largest number of customers in the shortest period of time.

Stay safe during a power outage

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One's new outage map or download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up at www.hydroone.com/outages.

Household preparedness

Hydro One encourages customers to keep an emergency kit on-hand for potential power outages. Some of the most important items that should be included in an emergency kit are:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's power outage hotline,1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, almost C$25.5 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of almost C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit kilometres of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

