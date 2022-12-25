Hydro One crews continue to restore power on Christmas day; more than 377,000 customers restored since the start of the winter storm

- Some communities remain inaccessible due to road closures –

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews continue to make significant progress restoring power, with more than 377,000 customers restored since the start of the storm on Friday morning. Approximately 43,000 customers remain without power, mostly in areas where significant snowfall caused road closures. This morning marked the first day crews were able to access a number of communities across southwest, southern and eastern Ontario that had been inaccessible due to road closures.

In central Ontario where many roads are closed, a Hydro One worker uses a snowmobile to patrol a power line (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Our hearts are with our customers who are without power over the holidays. We want you to know that we have all hands on deck and won't stop until everyone's power is restored," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "I want to thank our crews and contactors for their dedication and for always showing up when our customers need us the most."

Significant road closures continue in areas including Walkerton, many parts of Muskoka, Owen Sound, Picton, Prince Edward County, Trenton and Napanee. While the company anticipates crews will make significant progress restoring power today, customers in inaccessible areas due to road closures will likely be without power again overnight, along with some customers in the hardest hit areas.

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

As outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

