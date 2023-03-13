Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario launch coaching grant to break down barriers in sport

Hydro One's new Indigenous Hockey Coaching Grant will make coaching more accessible, boosting representation from Indigenous communities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) launched a new grant to increase Indigenous representation in sports leadership by making hockey more affordable and accessible to coaches from Indigenous communities. Hydro One's Indigenous Hockey Coaching Grant will provide 35 Indigenous coaches with up to $1,500 in funding for expenses such as equipment, travel and training.

(Left to right) Jeremy Cross, Patrick Madahbee, Jay Armitage, Chief Scott McLeod (CNW Group/Hydro One Limited)

The announcement was made in Mississauga at Iceland Arena during the Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) tournament, where more than 2,400 Indigenous athletes and their coaches are participating in a week-long tournament. Hydro One is a presenting sponsor for the tournament.

"From refereeing in the inaugural Little NHL Tournament in 1971, to having the privilege, once again, to serve as President, I'm excited to see that Hydro One and the CAO are launching this grant which will have a positive impact on Indigenous athletes and continue to raise awareness about the power of sport," said Patrick Madahbee, Acting President, Little NHL and Member of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. "Increasing Indigenous representation in sport can encourage others that they too can be a part of a team."

"Sport plays an important role in a person's health and well-being. I'm happy to know that many children who live on reserves will continue to enjoy learning the sport of hockey from leaders they can identify with culturally," said Chief Scott McLeod, Nipissing First Nation. "Like this tournament, this new grant inspires hope for new opportunities to participate where barriers existed before."

"Coaches are powerful role models and leaders to their athletes, teams and communities. This grant will provide more opportunities for Indigenous coaches to share the power of sport," said Jay Armitage, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "We're proud to help make this game, that so many Canadians love, safe, fun, and more inclusive."

"A coach has the power to inspire generations of youth to excel in not only sport but in everything they do," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaches Association of Ontario. "Each day, we support coaches across Ontario in creating safe and positive experiences for all athletes. We are thrilled that Hydro One's new grant will continue to support Indigenous coaches."

Hydro One's Indigenous Coaching Grant builds on the company's existing partnership with the CAO and the Little NHL, a tournament bringing Indigenous athletes together for close to half a century.

Through its community investment program, Hydro One focuses on building safe communities in Ontario, and directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. The company also supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include The ACT Foundation and Coaches Association of Ontario.

For more information and to apply for the grant, please visit: www.HydroOne.com/CoachesAssocationofOntario. The deadline to apply is March 27, 2023.

SOURCE Hydro One Limited

