HYDAWAY DIGITAL EXPANDS OPERATIONS WITH NEW NORTH VANCOUVER FACILITY AND PROPRIETARY GPU RENTAL PORTAL EQUIPMENT; SETS INCENTIVE OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") today announced the Company has opened a new facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. This move marks a key step in strengthening the Company's infrastructure and supporting its next phase of development and innovation.

As set out in the Company's Filing Statement dated March 14, 2025 and following completion of its qualifying transaction, Hydaway Digital completed its expansion of its graphic processing unit (GPU) rental facility by moving from its former research and development facility in Kelowna to its new facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. As a result of the expansion, Hydaway Digital has increased its total number of GPUs by over 200% and computing power to over 1400 TFLOPS of FP32.

In addition to the new location, Hydaway Digital has begun development of its own private GPU rental portal, designed to deliver scalable, on-demand access to high-performance GPUs for industries ranging from AI research and machine learning rendering, and advanced simulations.

"Establishing a physical presence in North Vancouver gives us a strong foundation to expand both operational capacity and technical resources," said Chris Vassos, CTO of Hydaway Digital. "Our new GPU rental portal represents a major step toward providing businesses and developers with direct, reliable access to high-performance computing, without the barriers of traditional cloud platforms."

The private GPU rental portal will provide:

Seamless Access: A user-friendly platform for individuals and enterprises to access GPU power.

A user-friendly platform for individuals and enterprises to access GPU power. Scalability: Infrastructure capable of supporting workloads from single developers to enterprise-scale projects.

This initiative underscores Hydaway's commitment to providing access to compute power and positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly expanding GPU-as-a-service market.

Hydaway is in the process of sourcing third party service providers in connection with creating its private GPU rental portal and anticipates an update on these developments within the coming weeks.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options to its officers, directors and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Vesting provisions may apply.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Computer rendering is the process of generating an image or animation using a computer program, often referred to as a rendering engine, which involves using mathematical calculations and algorithms to create digital models or objects, scenes and environments that can be manipulated and viewed from different angles and perspectives. Lighting, materials, textures and other techniques are used in computer rendering to make the images and animations look realistic and visually appealing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 Esplanade West, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604-689-7422