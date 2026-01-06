HYDAWAY DIGITAL APPOINTS JAMES NIOSI TO SPECIAL ADVISOR POSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James Niosi to the position of Special Advisor.

Mr. Niosi brings deep experience across digital assets, technology commercialization, and data-driven markets. He is a co-founder of investDEFY and has worked in the crypto sector since 2013, including as CEO/Co-Founder of Investabit (acquired by investDEFY). His background also includes building the ad-tech industry's first HFT arbitrage engine, multiple exits, and early-stage investing. Prior to that Mr. Niosi was Head Trader at BCI, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Strategy Trading Group at GMP Securities and has held other senior positions in the investment business over 30 years.

Hydaway is building a decentralized, scalable compute marketplace designed to expand access to GPU power for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. As disclosed in the Company's recent updates, Hydaway has completed the alpha model of its proprietary direct-rental platform to enable developers to rent bare-metal GPU instances, and has been broadening distribution across decentralized GPU marketplaces.

"James has a strong track record in building and scaling technology businesses in complex, fast-moving markets," said Karl Kottmeier, Hydaway CEO. "As we advance our platform strategy and expand distribution across direct rentals and decentralized marketplaces, we believe his operating experience and market perspective will continue to be of great benefit to the Company."

"I'm pleased to join Hydaway's Advisory Board at an important time for the Company and the broader compute market," said James Niosi. "Decentralized GPU infrastructure is becoming increasingly strategic as AI workloads grow. I look forward to supporting the team as Hydaway scales its platform and strengthens its go-to-market execution."

Mr. Niosi will advise the Company on strategic initiatives including developing marketplace partnerships, institutional and enterprise adoption and capital markets strategy, with a focus on accelerating Hydaway's progress toward becoming a globally accessible, infrastructure-agnostic compute provider.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]