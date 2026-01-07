HYDAWAY DIGITAL ENTERS INTO GPU COMPUTE SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH FOSTER & CO.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a GPU compute power services agreement (the "Agreement") with Mac Foster & Company Ltd., operating as Foster & Co. ("Foster & Co."), a Toronto-based Canadian digital consultancy company providing technology consulting and implementation services for digital communications and performance marketing systems.

Under the Agreement, Hydaway will provide Foster & Co. with access to GPU compute capacity through Hydaway's direct rental platform, including bare metal GPU instances with instant provisioning, performance telemetry, and API first deployment capabilities. Service capacity and configuration are expected to include a mixed fleet of enterprise and prosumer grade GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX class accelerators, with VRAM capacities ranging from 8GB to 32GB+ per GPU depending on instance configuration. Compute resources will be deployed in North America, with storage throughput and network bandwidth parameters provisioned to align with anticipated AI, rendering, and high-performance compute workloads.

"Foster & Co. builds data driven content and distribution systems that rely on dependable compute for automation, model supported workflows, and high throughput asset generation," said Mac Foster, Principal, Mac Foster & Company Ltd. "Hydaway's platform gives us practical capacity with fast provisioning and the telemetry we need to manage workloads confidently across AI and production pipelines."

"We are pleased to have arrived at this unique agreement, where Hydaway provides globally accessible, infrastructure agnostic compute power to clients seeking to support their AI training, inference, and other high-performance workloads," said Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Hydaway.

Hydaway believes demand for flexible GPU access, high bandwidth memory (HBM), and consumer-grade DRAM demand continues to expand as organizations seek scalable compute for AI and other high-performance workloads without incurring large upfront capex. The Company has previously disclosed (see press release dated November 27, 2025) completion of the alpha model of its first party GPU rental portal and a strategy to broaden distribution across both direct rentals and decentralized GPU marketplaces.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads.

