HWTC and OHHA Launch New Training Program to Get Furloughed Hospitality Housekeepers Job Ready in Healthcare

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Hospitality Workers Training Centre (HWTC) and the Ontario Healthcare Housekeepers' Association, A Division of ISSA (OHHA), today announced a partnership to deliver Housekeeping Transitions, an online training course designed to get experienced hospitality housekeepers ready to work in healthcare housekeeping in as little as three weeks.

The program, which launches March 8, 2021, combines instructor-led learning with a self-study program that covers all aspects of healthcare housekeeping and job readiness. Housekeeping Transitions graduates will have acquired the necessary skills, knowledge, and industry orientation to succeed in a healthcare setting. They will also acquire the nationally-recognized OHHA Environmental Services Front Line Course certification.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the hospitality sector. Thousands of experienced room attendants have been furloughed at a time when demand for cleaning expertise has skyrocketed in the healthcare field. HWTC and the OHAA recognized this gap in the talent pipeline and developed Housekeeping Transitions to fill it with qualified, experienced talent.

Housekeeping Transitions is available at no cost to participants and is open to hospitality housekeepers across Ontario with more than two years of experience, who are 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in Canada. Reliable internet and a computer or smart phone that can support Zoom are also required.

For more information on the Housekeeping Transitions program and to register for an information session please visit: https://hospitalitytrainingcentre.com/housekeeping-transitions-program/

