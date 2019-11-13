HVAC, Refrigeration, Plumbing Collaboration Drives Acquisition by Vancouver-based Enersolv Design and Build Ltd. of Craftsman Mechanical Systems Inc.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Enersolv, a Vancouver-based design-build-operate mechanical contractor specialising in green HVAC systems for mixed-use developments, is today announcing the acquisition of Craftsman Mechanical, a Surrey-based plumbing systems specialist. The deal creates an expanded workforce of plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning experts delivering energy efficient and economically sustainable solutions for mixed-use commercial and residential developments.

Commenting on the acquisition, Adrian Ryan, Director, Business Development with Enersolv stated:

"Our west coast projects are known for putting the business case back into mechanical infrastructure investment. Enersolv has developed a reputation for designing, building and operating high efficiency mechanical infrastructure. With a growing demand for our turn-key services, it makes sense to expand our plumbing expertise in-house by acquiring a valued partner."

Ryan continued, "The construction industry is changing; buildings are more complex, and projects are longer. Success is built upon creating and maintaining long term relationships with clients and key construction stakeholders including specialist contractors, engineers, architects and building owners. Factors like shared value, cultural fit and client focus are also critical in determining quality. That's how we've been able to innovate and expand the impact our systems provide. Enersolv's acquisition of Craftsman Mechanical is another step in this process; adding to our expertise in building-systems and increasing our capacity by tackling the trade skills shortage through industry collaborations."

At Enersolv our focus is simple; turnkey delivery of high-performance energy efficient buildings. We work with developers, engineers, architects and building managers to design, build, service and maintain mechanical systems for industrial, commercial and residential developments. Known for expertise in delivering Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions for new constructions or challenging retrofits, our team utilizes a collaborative process that ensures costs and timelines are minimized, and the lifetime performance of assets is maximized. As a result we've been awarded contracts for some of the most prestigious mixed-use developments across Canada and into the USA.

Craftsman Mechanical is a Surrey-based plumbing and heating solutions company with a 15-year track record in residential construction, commercial construction and service/maintenance solutions.

