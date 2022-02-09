Hut 8 Statement on Tabling of New Legislation Regarding Blockchain and Digital Currency in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018.

Hut 8 recognizes today's tabling of Bill C-249 in Canada's Parliament. As a public policy leader in our industry, we support collaborative efforts by Parliament to strengthen the Blockchain ecosystem in Canada. To that end, we have been actively consulting with federal decisionmakers, and the legislation tabled reflects opportunities for innovation within Canada. Creating a federal framework to regulate digital assets and consulting with industry leaders will help position Canada as a world leader in Blockchain innovation.

"I am optimistic about the future of our industry in Canada", said Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton. "Decisionmakers are increasingly aware of the incredible opportunities for growth and job creation within our sector and recognize the value in working with industry leaders to make Canada the destination for 21st century innovators."

About Hut 8:

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined Bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data center space and cloud capacity powered by emission-free energy sources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data center model that serves both the traditional high-performance compute (web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select composite index and the first blockchain company to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2021. Hut 8's team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

