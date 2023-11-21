Hut 8 HPC launches Cloud Portal, giving clients direct access to robust GPU infrastructure

Addition expands Hut 8 HPC's suite of user-centric cloud services

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Hut 8 High Performance Computing Inc. ("Hut 8 HPC"), a leading high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, announced today that it has expanded its HPC suite of user-centric cloud services, launching its Cloud Portal, giving new and existing clients direct access to Hut 8 GPUs and seamless control over their cloud workloads in an intuitive web interface.

The Hut 8 HPC Cloud Portal is a self-provisioning and resource management interface that allows clients to provision, manage, and monitor their cloud workloads on demand. Rather than traditional provisioning systems that require waiting days or weeks for IT resources to be deployed, clients can now turn up new environments immediately to support their ever-changing project needs.

The platform is built using Canonical's OpenStack distribution as the underlying cloud compute resource management solution. It is currently offered at Hut 8 HPC's Mississauga, Ontario data centre location, with plans to expand the platform to additional data centres, including Kelowna, British Columbia, in the future.

"Putting direct control of Hut 8's HPC clusters into the hands of clients allows for more streamlined workflows and increased agility in operational capacity," said James Beer, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Our clients now have the ability to choose this new self-provisioning on-demand offering, allowing them to enjoy an industry-leading user experience, powered by Hut 8's rock-solid GPU infrastructure."

Clients will enjoy the ability to:

Access current generation Dell PowerEdge R7525 servers with AMD EPYC™ processors and data centre GPUs

Enjoy the industry-leading user experience and integration capabilities of the Megaport ONE platform

Deploy containerized Kubernetes based applications on-demand

Launch workloads by selecting Hut 8 HPC's server location, Kubernetes version, as well as specific resource requirements

Deploy resources within minutes of execution

Directly manage the size of compute clusters and add or remove nodes based on workload demand

Run applications in tier 3 data centres with redundant network, power, and cooling infrastructure

About Hut 8 HPC

With more than a century of combined experience in leadership roles at leading data centre and technology companies, the Hut 8 executive team is bullish on creating future-forward HPC infrastructure that serves enterprise-level traditional data centre clients with cloud, co-location, and managed services, while offering next generation solutions that enable AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering. Hut 8 HPC's infrastructure portfolio includes five SOC 2, type 2 data centres located across British Columbia and Ontario with more than 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space providing co-location and cloud capacity, connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and predominantly emission-free sources. For more information, visit hut8.io.

