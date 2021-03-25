Hut 8 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release: 246% increase in Working Capital, $40.7M in Total Revenue, 87% Y.O.Y Increase in Net Income Before Tax

The company released its 2020 Fiscal year-end results along with an updated bitcoin balance for March 24, 2021.

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT), one of North America's oldest, largest and most innovative bitcoin miners, today announced financial results for year ended December 31, 2020.

Hut 8 also announces that as at 5pm ET on March 24, 2021, their bitcoin balance was 3,233, a 17% increase from the December 31, 2020 balance.

Fiscal 2020 Results (compared to Fiscal 2019):

Total revenue was $40.7m in 2020 compared to $82.0m in 2019.

in 2020 compared to in 2019. $39.0m of 2020 revenue was driven by bitcoin mining and $1.7m of 2020 revenue was driven by Hut 8's institutional grade hosting client.

Hut 8 mined 2,798 bitcoin in Fiscal 2020 compared to 8,618 bitcoin mined in Fiscal 2019. The decrease was a result of a bitcoin price collapse in mid-March due to economic impacts of COVID-19 affecting all bitcoin miners, as well as the bitcoin halving event which occurred on May 11, 2020 , effectively cutting bitcoin production for every miner in half.

Hut 8 returned to full operation by the end of Fiscal 2020 and was profitable on all generations of bitcoin mining equipment

Working capital as at December 31, 2020 was $75.7 million , a 246% increase from the prior year working capital amount of $21.9 million .

was , a 246% increase from the prior year working capital amount of . Site operating costs for Fiscal 2020 were $39.7m from the prior year of $45.4m .

from the prior year of . The average cost of mining each bitcoin for 2020 was $14,195 compared to 2019 of $5,273 .

compared to 2019 of . Expenses of $3.4m in Fiscal 2020 were reduced by 45% from $6.1m .

in Fiscal 2020 were reduced by 45% from . Realized and unrealized gain of $77.2m .

. Realized and unrealized revaluation gain of $16.5m through Hut 8's income statement.

Unrealized gain of $60.7m through the equity section of Hut 8's balance sheet.

through the equity section of Hut 8's balance sheet. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4m in Q4-2020; however, negative Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1m for 2020

in Q4-2020; however, negative Adjusted EBITDA of for 2020 Net income before tax increased by 87% to $4.0 million from the prior year net income of $2.1 million .

from the prior year net income of . Hut 8 recognized a $15 million deferred income tax recovery which had a net zero effect as there was an offsetting amount recognized against the unrealized gain of $60.7 million through the equity section of Hut 8's balance sheet. This resulted in net income of $19.0 million

Fiscal 2020 Business Highlights:

Management of site operations transferred to Hut 8 from Bitfury.

Purchase of 300 PH/s of bitcoin mining equipment, all of which has been successfully installed and running.

Hut 8 became the first company to successfully enter and exit the TSX Sandbox, solidifying its place as a TSX issuer.

Fiscal 2021 Business Highlights:

Hut 8 fully repaid its US$20m Genesis Global Capital loan with all bitcoin collateral returned to Hut 8.

Genesis Global Capital loan with all bitcoin collateral returned to Hut 8. Hut 8 secured an additional 5,400 M30S miners consisting of 475 PH/s, 400 of which have been successfully installed with the remaining to be delivered every month through to by July 2021 .

. Hut 8 achieved its goal of 1.0 EH/s in early January and is on track to reaching 1.3 EH/s by the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Hut 8 established a yield account with Genesis capital where it is earning 4% in interest per annum on 1,000 bitcoin.

"The global strength of our Company and mining operations has enabled us to hold the highest amount of self-mined bitcoin on balance sheet of any publicly traded company in the world despite a difficult year for bitcoin miners across the industry," said Jaime Leverton, Hut 8 CEO. "Now, with a new leadership team, increased revenue diversification and one of the largest amounts of installed capacity actively mining during this current period of highly profitable mining economics, I am incredibly optimistic about Hut 8's prospects for the future."

COVID-19

Hut 8 has had minimal impact on its ongoing operation; however, all staff have taken precautionary measures to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

About Hut 8:

Hut 8 is one of North America's oldest, largest and most innovative bitcoin miners. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and is #1 globally in held, self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly traded company. Recently ranked 11th (of 10,000) on the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, the Hut 8 leadership team is continually looking for ways to accelerate innovation in high performance computing, and the blockchain ecosystem. We are stewards of powerful, industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high performance computing. – Hut 8 applies a growth mindset to our revenue diversification, ESG and carbon footprint reduction strategy. We are a company committed to growing shareholder value regardless of #BTC market direction. #HodltheHut

