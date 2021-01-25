Hut 8 Appoints Jason Zaluski as Head of Technology as it Continues to Build Talent Roster

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. ("Hut 8" or "the Company") (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF), a publicly listed bitcoin mining company, is pleased to announce Jason Zaluski as Head of Technology, effective February 1st, 2021. Mr. Zaluski joins Hut 8's driven team under the direction of CEO Jaime Leverton and will play a key role in leading IT operations and fleet management.

An experienced technologist and strategist, Mr. Zaluski brings a wealth of expertise in computer information systems and business administration to Hut 8 as a founding member of a blockchain startup in Toronto where he led its initial product management and established its crypto mining community.

Prior to joining Hut 8, Mr. Zaluski built his own consulting company specializing in the operation of cryptocurrency mining facilities and blockchain infrastructure services, working closely with numerous leading hardware providers, preeminent organizations, analysts, and investors in the space.

"On behalf of the entire Hut 8 executive leadership team, we are thrilled to welcome Jason to Hut 8 and are excited to have him join our ambitious talent roster," says Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, "His experience as a strategic technologist alongside his proven track record for impactful IT operations management and entrepreneurialism will be vital assets to propelling Hut 8's growth."

"I am excited to be joining the Hut 8 team and becoming a part of an innovative, Canadian leader in the cryptocurrency sector with a unique position for growth in the market. As a longtime advocate and strategist for the blockchain industry, I look forward to contributing to the organization's success in such a significant and exhilarating year for Bitcoin," says Mr. Zaluski.

Mr. Zaluski holds a Bachelor in Computer Information Systems from Mount Royal University and a Masters of Business Administration from Saint Mary's University.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

