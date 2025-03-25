The world leader in robotic mowing offers an all-new lineup of wire-free, smart robotic mowers that can be customized to any yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Husqvarna presents the future of mowing with the launch of the Automower® iQ Series, celebrating three decades of robotic lawn care. Husqvarna's newest offering defines the category, with wire-free, smart robotic mowers that can be fully customized to work in any yard*. The Automower® iQ Series helps homeowners achieve a beautifully manicured lawn 24/7, delivering superior cut quality without the hassle of traditional mowing.

Husqvarna Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation with the Launch of Automower® iQ Series

The Automower® iQ Series utilizes Husqvarna EPOS™ technology and radar odometry to enable wire-free mowing. For homes where satellite technology may not be suitable, Husqvarna offers a flexible solution – all Automower® iQ Series models support partial or fully wired installations, ensuring they meet the needs of any property. With coverage ranging from ¼ to 2 acres, the Automower® iQ Series also offers the following benefits:

Wide Range of Cut Heights : Cut heights for all grass types (1"– 4")**

: Cut heights for all grass types (1"– 4")** Superior, Purpose-Built Design : Upgraded bumper design and larger wheels for easy navigation over slopes, obstacles, and other surface transitions.

: Upgraded bumper design and larger wheels for easy navigation over slopes, obstacles, and other surface transitions. Pattern Mowing: Choose from a variety of patterns, such as parallel stripes and checkerboard, all while maintaining an even lawn.

Choose from a variety of patterns, such as parallel stripes and checkerboard, all while maintaining an even lawn. Total Control: Use the Automower® Connect app to customize cut height, select mowing pattern, set schedules, and more, for the ideal landscape.

The all-new lineup includes four new models, including:

Automower® 410 iQ: $4,199.99 CAD

Automower® 420 iQ: $4,899.99 CAD

Automower® 440 iQ: $5,999.99 CAD

Automower® 435 iQ AWD (All-Wheel Drive): $6,599.99 CAD

"Husqvarna is thrilled to introduce the future of mowing with the Automower® iQ Series," said Andreas Rangert, President of Husqvarna Forest & Garden North America. "Leveraging over thirty years of experience, we've thoughtfully designed our smartest robotic mowers yet, for any lawn. The Automower® iQ Series furthers Husqvarna's legacy of innovation, delivering a premium, user-friendly experience to help homeowners take their lawn to the next level."

Don't miss your chance to get a Husqvarna Automower® iQ Series this season. Join the waitlist here.

*With multiple installation options, wide range of cut heights, robust physical design and models that can handle up to 45% or 70% slopes.

** Does not apply to Automower® 435 iQ AWD (cut height 1.2"- 2.8")

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE Husqvarna

Nathan Krois, Brand Manager, Husqvarna, [email protected]