Hurricane Dorian And The Islands Of The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) continues to track the progress of the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 3, but remains very dangerous.

While the eye of Hurricane Dorian is beginning to inch away from Grand Bahama Island toward the northwest, the southern eye wall of the storm continues to impact the island.

Hurricane conditions will continue in Grand Bahama Island through tonight, with strong feeder bands impacting The Abacos. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 110 miles per hour with higher gusts. An incredibly dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal in parts of Grand Bahama Island. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Bimini and the Berry Islands.

The all clear has been issued for New Providence, which includes the capital of Nassau and neighboring Paradise Island, as well as Eleuthera and Andros. Residents and visitors on New Providence should continue to exercise caution as flooding conditions and power outages have been reported in parts of Nassau.

Islands in the Southeastern and Central Bahamas remain unaffected, including The Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Ragged Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.

"Though Hurricane Dorian has weakened, it continues to cause destruction to Grand Bahama Island and has left a devastating impact on The Abacos," said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow Bahamians and residents in these two northern islands, especially those who have lost loved ones. We are overwhelmed by the amount of inquiries about relief efforts, and encourage everyone to go to www.bahamas.com/relief for verified ways to help."

The following is a status update on airports, hotels, airlines and cruise schedules at this time. This is not a comprehensive list and visitors are strongly advised to check directly with airlines, hotels and cruise lines regarding possible impacts to travel plans.

AIRPORTS

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau remains open. There have been flight cancellations and travelers should contact their airlines directly for any schedule changes.

Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) is closed.

is closed. Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, Abaco is closed.

HOTELS

Hotels in Nassau and Paradise Island remain open.

and Paradise Island remain open. Hotels in The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island assisted in evacuation procedures prior to Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

Reservation holders should contact properties directly for complete information.

FERRY, CRUISE AND PORTS

Nassau ports are open and operating on their normal schedule, although cruise line schedules may be altered.

Bahamas Ferries have cancelled all sailings until further notice. Passengers seeking further information should call 242-323-2166.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Celebration remains closed and has cancelled September 3 and September 5 sailings.

and sailings. Grand Bahama Island's Freeport Harbour is closed.

Each Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO) throughout the islands is equipped with a satellite phone to keep in touch with the command center in New Providence. The Ministry continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian and will provide updates at www.bahamas.com/storms.

To track Hurricane Dorian visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

For information on Bahamas Hurricane Dorian relief efforts please visit www.bahamas.com/relief.

Media Queries:

Anita Johnson-Patty, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

AJohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick, Public Relations for The Bahamas

bahamas@webershandwick.com

