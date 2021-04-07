Hundreds record heartfelt videos calling for basic income ahead of Liberal convention vote

Liberal MPs to debate and vote on a resolution that would make basic income a policy priority.

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - While Canadian billionaires' wealth has soared by over $53 billion during the pandemic, over 3 million people in Canada live below the poverty line. 1 2

Liberal MPs will vote on a basic income resolution at their party convention from April 8-10th. A petition to Prime Minister Trudeau calling for a guaranteed, liveable basic income, launched by independent citizens' advocacy organization, Leadnow, has amassed over 51,000 signatures to date. The campaign has also generated hundreds of personal video messages from Canadians sharing their experiences of poverty and urging their MPs to make basic income a priority ahead of crucial convention votes this week:

"I make just $15,000 a year. My finances are in a total mess as a result. I need a basic income to survive," said Kimberly, a Leadnow member in Ontario.

Canadians should not need to choose between heat or rent, medicine or food. Yet all too often these are the heart-breaking choices people below the poverty line face. "I lost my job permanently in June, and I can't find a job. I am diabetic and sometimes I have to give up on getting my medication in order to buy food," said another 61-year-old Leadnow member.

"Poverty costs the federal government up to $86 billion every year. With the pandemic making people sick, forcing businesses to close, and putting people's jobs at risk, prioritizing a guaranteed livable basic income is the right thing to do," said Claire Gallagher, Leadnow campaign manager. "We've been overwhelmed and moved by the number of personal messages we've received from people across the country in support of a basic income. The need for urgent action from our government is clear."

A basic income would help close the gaps in Canada's social safety net by radically simplifying access to income support. It would provide a regular, no-strings payment to everyone in Canada who needs it, regardless of work status. Polling by Angus Reid indicates that 3 in 5 Canadians support a basic income. 3 Anti-poverty and disability advocates, artists, students and low-income workers are among those calling for a basic income.

Past basic income pilots in Ontario and Manitoba had positive physical and mental health benefits, helped people buy food, pay their bills, and participate in training to access employment. 4 5 Most recently, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) has shown us that simplifying access to basic income is possible. We can learn from this to address long-standing issues in Canada. Research shows that basic income could lift millions of people out of poverty, while boosting the economy by $80 billion a year. 6

"The creative potential of our society depends on people knowing their inherent value, and that there is a safety net. And I believe that Canada can do that now," said Veronica, a Leadnow member.

Examples of heart-felt video messages recorded for MPs can be viewed here .

