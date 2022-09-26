Hundreds of global newsrooms to mark World News Day on September 28

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 500 newsrooms and media support organisations around the world will unite in a global campaign on September 28 to show the value of fact-based journalism.

World News Day will be commemorated across six continents, among newsrooms of all sizes – from the Financial Times (worldwide), The Globe and Mail (Canada), and The Straits Times (Singapore) in the northern hemisphere, to LA NACION (Argentina), News24 (South Africa), and Stuff (New Zealand) in the south.

The campaign will see global newsrooms carry print and digital adverts and use their social media channels, newsletters and other platforms to highlight the critical message that journalism matters and is worth supporting, promoting and defending.

World News Day is the focus of a 90-minute live-streamed in-person event from The World News Media Congress in Zaragoza, Spain, at 3:00 p.m. CET/9:00 a.m. EDT on September 28.

Vivian Schiller, Executive Director of Aspen Digital, The Aspen Institute, will chair proceedings which will feature the following speakers:

David Walmsley , Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail .

, Editor-in-Chief, . Warren Fernandez , Editor-in-Chief, The Straits Times .

, Editor-in-Chief, . Alessandra Galloni , Editor-in-Chief, Reuters.

, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters. Kathy English , Chair, The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

, Chair, The Canadian Journalism Foundation. Shirish Kulkarni , Journalist, Community Organiser, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

, Journalist, Community Organiser, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Phoebe Connelly , Director of Next Generation Audiences, The Washington Post.

The public can view the session on the verified World News Day YouTube channel .

The World News Day campaign is organised by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum. It is sponsored by Google News Initiative.

"On World News Day we will showcase some of the best journalism that our industry has to offer – it is not just about one day – it's about the work that professional newsrooms do all year round," says Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief of the Straits Times, Singapore, and President of the World Editors Forum. "World News Day is about drawing inspiration and renewing our commitment to purposeful journalism."

"As we mark World News Day, the challenge to all newsrooms going forward is to do more to show journalism's value to young and underserved audiences," says Kathy English, Chair of The Canadian Journalism Foundation. "To build and gain trust with the public, we must first reach them by representing their voices and experiences."

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About World News Day:

World News Day is a global news industry campaign to draw attention to the value of journalism and the difference it makes in the lives of individuals, communities and beyond. It was initiated as an industry campaign in 2018 by David Walmsely, then Chair of the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF):

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the World Editors Forum:

The World Editors Forum is the leading global network for editors of news organisations within WAN-IFRA.

About WAN-IFRA:

WAN-IFRA is the global organisation of the world's press, comprising 3,000 news publishers and technology companies and 60 national publishers' associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. With a mission to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media, WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society.

About the 73rd World News Media Congress (WNMC) :

Taking place from 28th-30th September 2022 in Zaragoza, Spain, the Congress is organised by WAN-IFRA in collaboration with the Henneo publishing group, the Government of Aragón , and Zaragoza Turismo . WNMC is the leading annual event for media leaders, bringing together 1,000 editors and media executives to discuss challenges and opportunities for the global news media industry. The programme includes a focus on World News Day.

