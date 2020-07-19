Hundreds of BLM protesters to stay at police station overnight demanding release of arrestees; announce press event at 10:00 am

TORONTO, July 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Black Lives Matter – Toronto (BLM – TO) and several hundred supporters will be staying overnight at Toronto Police's 52 Division demanding the release of protestors arrested this morning at a peaceful action. They will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. to address the way Toronto Police Services (TPS) conducted themselves throughout the day.

The treatment of those arrested at the BLM – TO action has been appalling and egregious at every turn. Initially, protesters were held for hours without access to legal counsel. At 5:30 p.m., TPS sent out a press release announcing that two of the three protestors had been released. This release was blatantly false. All three protestors remain in detention as of midnight July 19, 2020. Legal counsel has received no updates as to their estimated release time, and TPS appears to have disconnected the phone lines early in the day. "I am not surprised that the police have conducted themselves with such dishonesty," said Ravyn Wngz, an organizer with BLM – TO. "This week we learned of the scam they are running with tow trucks. We saw the recent conviction of one of the Therriaults. We saw the charges laid against TPS members who were trafficking underage women. These actions are consistent with the way the police conduct themselves."

In the words of Sarah Jama, BLM – TO member, "what has happened to these protesters is exactly the issue that people are protesting all across North America: the harmful policing of our communities. Working to end anti-Black racism in our society continues to be met with arrest and punishment. The police are unwilling to change and this is why there are so many people across the country supporting the demand to defund."

One protester who urgently requires medicine had been denied access for hours. In the words of Syrus Marcus Ware, BLM – TO member, "denying a queer woman her urgently needed medication is a form of violence. Nobody's health should be endangered for working to end racism – this is shameful."

