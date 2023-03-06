Humera Malik, Canvass AI CEO, Joins International Women's Day Webinar on Women Shaping AI in Canada

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - In acknowledgement and celebration of International Women's Day this Wednesday, March 8, Humera Malik, Canvass AI CEO will join a webinar hosted by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) and AI 4 Manufacturing Canada to discuss Women Shaping AI in Canada.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "Canvass AI shares a common vision with NGen, in bringing advanced manufacturing best practices and leading technologies together to accelerate digital transformation in industry. In this webinar, and in recognition of International Women's Day, we will also discuss how attracting and retaining women in AI is critical to the future the industry."

Ms. Malik is one of the leading voices on Artificial Intelligence and how it can help industry accelerate growth, augment human expertise, and achieve net-zero sustainability goals.

NGen/AI4Manufacturing: International Women's Day Webinar

Women Shaping AI in Canada

12 noon EST, Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Click to register

About AI4Manufacturing Canada

AI4Manufacturing Canada is an industry non-profit organization that takes a leadership role in educating Canadian manufacturers and technology companies on how to best adopt artificial intelligence (AI). The focus is networking of manufacturers, technology companies, consultants, suppliers, educational institutions, and governments with the exchange of information, advocacy, innovation and collaboration. Learn more here: https://ai4manufacturing.ca

About NGen - Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Content Links:

Humera Malik photo

Canvass AI logo

SOURCE Canvass AI

For further information: Media and Analyst Contact: Shelly Sofer, [email protected]