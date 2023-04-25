Humble & Fume Announces Appointment of Chris Candelario to Newly Created Role President of US Distribution & Departure of Charlie Cangialosi

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and robust fulfillment infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Chris Candelario as the President of US Distribution effective April 26, 2023, and the departure of Charlie Cangialosi, VP of Commercial for the California market from the company.

"Charlie has decided to step away to spend time with his family and travel," commented CEO Jakob Ripshtein. "We wholeheartedly support his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavours. We are grateful for Charlie's exceptional leadership and dedication to driving our sales growth." Charlie's last day with the company is April 28, 2023

Mr. Ripshtein continued, "We are excited to strengthen our US-based team with the addition of Chris Candelario in the newly created role of President of Distribution."

Chris joins Humble from RYL Distribution as a veteran of almost twenty years in the distribution industry. He served as President, providing leadership across multiple areas, including sales, marketing, logistics, supply chain and retail activation. Chris will report directly to Mr. Ripshtein.

"I am looking forward to joining the Humble team to develop and implement strategies, policies and procedures to help fulfill our customers' needs," said Chris. "Providing exceptional service is my focus, and I am confident we will exceed customer expectations by working with key stakeholders such as suppliers, distributors, and regulators."

Chris is a San Diego State University graduate.

ABOUT HUMBLE & FUME INC.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and a strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.

For further information: Matthew MacKay, CFO, Humble & Fume Inc., [email protected], 1-877-438-4367