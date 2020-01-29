Humber River Hospital Partners with York University to Bolster Mental Health Services for Students

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Humber River Hospital (HRH) has partnered with York University (York U) to boost support, capacity, and resources for students experiencing mental health challenges. The collaborative pilot program, which is now in place, aims to improve access to services for students impacted by critical incidents, or facing personal crises or multiple complex issues.

The program is accessed though HRH's Emergency Department. With the student's consent, HRH can share personal health information with York U, so that the appropriate department can follow-up with the student when they return to the university. With this new program in place, students at York U can access the Community Support and Services Unit, which supports students with academic accommodations, financial assistance, emergency housing, referrals to counselling services and social services agencies. York U can also connect with the student through this program to help ensure that they receive follow-up care and supports. The University now informs all students returning from HRH that on-campus services are available including walk-in counselling, short-term counselling, groups and workshops. This new collaborative program opens communication between HRH and York U and allows each organization to bring care closer to the student versus having to navigate the system alone.

"It's an excellent initiative that helps facilitate a seamless transition of care, resources, and support from our Emergency Department to York U. Our ability to collaborate with our community will ensure that we provide the highest quality patient centred care." Rosa Spataro-Sherman, Clinical Practice Leader, Emergency Services, Humber River Hospital.

"Through our partnership with Humber River Hospital, York students are able to receive care and support from the time they enter the hospital setting, through discharge and reintegration back to the York community." Lori Walls, Director, Student Counselling and Development, York University.

HRH will be monitoring use of the program over the next year, with a plan to share the learnings from this pilot program with other organizations in order to support more students in need.

SOURCE Humber River Hospital

