Humber River Hospital Implements Novari Medical Imaging Referral Management Technology

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has completed another successful implementation of its medical imaging referral management digital technology. Humber River Hospital is the latest Canadian hospital to implement Novari's one-of-a-kind cloud-based technology.

The Novari Medical Imaging Requisition Management (MIRM) software has gone live at Humber River Hospital. The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided as an electronic means to manage the receipt, processing and workflows associated with inbound referrals for medical imaging. Individual workflows for MRI, CT, mammography, nuclear, and other imaging modalities are complex and still paper-based at most Canadian hospitals. The Novari MIRM system's workflow capabilities can be configured by hospitals to accommodate unique workflows for each modality and eliminate risks and inefficiencies inherent in paper-based processes. The Novari technology provides front line staff and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of requisitions, the status of every patient's referral and bottlenecks in the system.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern medical imaging wait-list management and electronic workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"The Novari MIRM system has provided our Medical Imaging team a digital path for our outpatient referral process enabling greater seamless access to requisitions. Manual coding by technologists and radiologists has transformed with an efficient platform eliminating physical steps, paper requisition searching and/or lost requisitions, resulting in improved turn around times for our clerical associate team to schedule appointments for our patients. We look forward to repurposing our multiple large file cabinets as well as not having to order 5000 sheets of paper per week!" - Dolores Dimitropoulos BSc. MRT(R), Manager Medical Imaging, Humber River Hospital

"Humber River Hospital has a well-earned reputation as a leader in implementing cutting edge digital healthcare technologies. It's a privilege to provide the hospital with Novari technology and to be associated with such a visionary group of healthcare professionals." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

