Humber River Hospital Foundation Announces New Board Chair

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 15, 2022, Humber River Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce Nick Simone as the new Chair of the Board. Nick assumes the chairmanship role from outgoing chair Alan Spergel, who served the Board from 2019 to 2022.

Nick Simone has been named Chair of the Board at Humber River Hospital Foundation. (CNW Group/Humber River Hospital Foundation)

Nick brings a breadth of experience to his role, both in the corporate sector but also as a community builder. As an experienced leader for almost 40 years, Nick has been building sales teams and creating environments conducive to peak-level performance. As he moves into the Chairmanship role at Humber River Hospital Foundation, Nick will endeavour to provide ongoing collaboration between our Foundation and Hospital boards and encourage board members to activate their powerful networks to assist the Hospital in achieving their strategic goals.

"Humber's community is my community. I remember growing up right down the street from Humber Memorial Hospital, the Church site, and many of my family members receiving care at Humber's legacy sites. Even back then, with limited resources, my grandmother always made a donation to the Hospital – it was the 'right thing to do,'" remembers Nick. "Now that I am in a position to give back, it's my duty and true honour to lead the Board as we fundraise for equipment, innovation and technology that will light new ways in healthcare for our Hospital community and beyond."

Humber River Hospital is embarking on an ambitious course for the future. The opportunities to improve the lives of millions are few and far between, which is why the Foundation is hard at work fundraising for the following projects that are the key to unlocking Humber's full potential. Our donors are the spark that will light the way for:

Expanding Robotic-Assisted Surgeries ( $10 million )

) Never-before-seen Technology and Digital Innovation ( $25 million )

) Creating a Research and Development Institute ( $10 million )

) Improving Care in the Community ( $25 million )

Please refer to the Foundation www.hrhfoundation.ca and the Humber River Hospital website www.hrh.ca for additional information.

About Humber River Hospital Foundation

Lighting New Ways in Healthcare. Humber River Hospital stands apart. As North America's most digital hospital, our state-of-the-art facility is enabling our physicians and staff to deliver healthcare in new and innovative ways and is a model of efficiency for hospitals around the world. Everything we do is designed to enhance not only outcomes but also the experiences of our patients and their families.

Humber River Hospital Foundation raises funds to invest in the programs, technologies, and equipment that make our Hospital's superior patient care a reality. Since the day we opened our new facility we've proudly lit a new path forward, always innovating to continue lighting new ways in patient care well into the future. This spirit of innovation is powered by the Foundation's donors and volunteers, who share our vision for better healthcare and who recognize that investment is always needed for the next innovation as much as the last one.

SOURCE Humber River Hospital Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Lori D'Amore, Director of Communications and Direct Marketing, Humber River Hospital Foundation, 416-242-1000 ext. 81536, [email protected]