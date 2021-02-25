Humber River Hospital experiencing power fluctuations

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As of 1:15pm this afternoon, Humber River Hospital began experiencing power fluctuations at our Wilson site, located in the Keele and Wilson area, at 1235 Wilson Avenue. As a result, the elevators throughout the building are out of service.

We are monitoring the situation closely and assessing the impact to our patients and their families. At this time, we are asking people not to visit the site except in extreme circumstances.

Further updates will be made available as the situation develops.

SOURCE Humber River Hospital

For further information: Joe Gorman, Director of Public Affairs, Humber River Hospital, 416-949-6316, [email protected]

