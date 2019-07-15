Humber River Hospital and Runnymede Healthcare Centre to Make an Important Announcement

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Barb Collins, President & CEO of Humber River Hospital (HRH) and Connie Dejak, President & CEO of Runnymede Healthcare Centre (Runnymede) are scheduled to make an announcement that will revolutionize community healthcare.

WHO: Barb Collins, President & CEO, Humber River Hospital Connie Dejak, President & CEO, Runnymede Healthcare Centre





WHEN: Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.



WHERE: Gathering Room, Runnymede Healthcare Centre 625 Runnymede Rd., Toronto, ON M6S 3A3



Please check-in at reception or email to RSVP.

About Humber River Hospital

Humber River Hospital is one of Canada's largest regional acute care hospitals, serving more than 850,000 people in the northwest GTA. Canada's first fully digital hospital, Humber provides both in-patient and out-patient care, including cancer, cardiac and critical care, emergency services, dialysis, bariatric surgical services, women's and children services, diabetes and mental health programs. Humber oversees the operation of 1100 beds, including more than 400 Reactivation Care beds the hospital manages in its two Reactivation Care Centres.

To learn more, please visit: www.hrh.ca

About Runnymede Healthcare Centre

Runnymede Healthcare Centre is a dynamic and growing 206-bed rehabilitation and complex continuing care hospital passionately dedicated to serving our community in the west end of Toronto. Our outstanding patient-centred care provides patients with a crucial pathway to recovery.

To learn more, please visit: www.runnymedehc.ca

SOURCE Runnymede Healthcare Centre

For further information: For more information, contact: Julie Hiroz, Director of Communications, Runnymede Healthcare Centre, C: 647 290 3664, E: julie.hiroz@runnymedehc.ca; Joe Gorman, Director of Communications, Humber River Hospital, C: 416-949-6316, E:jgorman@hrh.ca

Related Links

http://www.runnymedehc.ca

