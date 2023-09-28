Humber receives RBC donation to strengthen Indigenous Education and Engagement initiatives

Gift will continue to empower Indigenous students and raise cultural awareness

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Humber College has received $200,000 from the RBC Foundation, in support of RBC Future Launch to continue to provide coaching, peer-mentoring, and skills development opportunities for Indigenous students and graduates as they pursue their careers.

Building upon an initial contribution from the RBC Foundation in 2020, the donation will fund the RBC Grad-Ready Program and the RBC Peer-to-Peer Indigenous Support System, while also introducing an innovative Indigenous student orientation event, and emergency funds for Indigenous students.

"This gift from RBC shows their commitment to actively engage with and listen to Indigenous voices," said Jason Seright, vice-president, Inclusion and Belonging at Humber College. "The donation will empower Indigenous students to start a new chapter of their lives with confidence. Indigenous learners need culturally appropriate, Indigenous-aligned resources and the freedom to tailor those resources as they see fit. With programs like these, we are building a stronger and more inclusive campus."

The RBC Grad-Ready Program supports Indigenous students with specialized career coaching and resources during the final year of their studies and the first year after graduation. Students receive guidance and advice to navigate their job search and build relationships with potential employers, enabling them to reach their full potential and launch successful careers. It will also help industry and business partners build more inclusive and respectful work environments for Indigenous employees.

The RBC Peer-to-Peer Indigenous Support System is a mentorship program that promotes student success. The program has two components: an early intervention program for Indigenous students through active one-on-one peer mentor outreach, and a high-impact mentorship program for Indigenous students in a group setting and in individual student meetings with peer mentors. The RBC Peer-to-Peer program strives to increase educational attainment through early-stage intervention and the building of community and sharing of resources.

"Recognizing the profound impact of systemic racism on Indigenous communities across Canada, RBC is committed to helping create change," said Kris Depencier, Regional President, Greater Toronto, RBC. "Our renewed partnership with Humber on the RBC Grad-Ready Program and RBC Peer-to-Peer Support System demonstrates this commitment. By empowering Indigenous students and alumni, fostering inclusion, education, and meaningful opportunities on a national scale, we're working together to create a more equitable future."

New this year, Humber will host a pre-orientation week for Indigenous students as a hands-on approach to increase feelings of belonging and ensure they have the resources they need to embark on their educational journeys.

In addition to supporting these initiatives, the donation will contribute to the Emergency Support Fund which will provide a lifeline to indigenous students in need of emergency funds.

RBC's support reinforces Humber's commitment to respond to the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Humber's prioritization of Indigenous education is one of the seven principles of the National Indigenous Education Protocol. Cultural awareness events and initiatives take place throughout the year, such as Orange Shirt Day, an annual Indigenous Knowledges Gathering and employee training to support reconciliation.

For further information: please contact: Sylvie Lendvay, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, [email protected] | 416.729.8940