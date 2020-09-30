Humber Receives RBC Donation for New Indigenous Education and Engagement Initiatives

Gift supports Indigenous education and will help raise cultural awareness

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Humber College has received $250,000 from RBC to launch two new Indigenous education and engagement initiatives over the next two years. The RBC Grad-Ready Program and RBC Peer-to-Peer Support System will provide coaching, peer-mentoring, and skills development opportunities for Humber Indigenous students and graduates as they pursue their careers.

"RBC's gift will further prepare Humber's Indigenous students and graduates to enter the next chapter of their professional and personal lives while also becoming role models for many Indigenous peoples," said Jason Seright, Dean, Indigenous Education and Engagement.

RBC's support reinforces Humber's commitment to the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Humber's prioritization of Indigenous education is one of the seven principles of the National Indigenous Education Protocol. Cultural awareness events and initiatives take place throughout the year, such as for Orange Shirt Day and employee training to support reconciliation.

"At RBC, we acknowledge wide-spread systemic racism has significantly impacted BIPOC youth, impeding their ability to compete equally in opportunities for economic and social advancement," said Kris Depencier, Regional President, Greater Toronto, RBC. "We are committed to creating meaningful and transformative pathways to prosperity for young BIPOC Canadians, with investments in areas such as skills development and mentoring, so we are thrilled to partner with Humber on the RBC Grad-Ready Program and RBC Peer-to-Peer Support System."

The RBC Grad-Ready Program will support Indigenous students with specialized career coaching and resources during the final year of their studies and the first year after graduation. Students will receive the guidance and advice they need to navigate their job search and build relationships with potential employers, enabling them to reach their full potential and launch successful careers. It will also help industry and business partners build more inclusive and respectful work environments for Indigenous employees.

The RBC Peer-to-Peer Indigenous Support System will be an innovative mentorship program that promotes student success. The program will pair new and high-risk students with upper-year Indigenous students to transition into college life successfully. Through proactive outreach, peer mentors will direct students to supports and resources for their academic, social, cultural, mental and physical well-being. Through early interventions and connections with mentors trained to triage more serious mental and health issues, critical supports will be available to help keep students on track with their studies.

RBC's gift is in support of Unlimited, Humber's first-ever fundraising campaign. Humber has the bold ambition to raise $50 million to ignite discovery and innovation, accelerate student potential and transform the learning experience. More information on Unlimited is available here.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎ We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 33,000 full-time and 23,000 part-time and continuing education students across three campuses. A comprehensive range of credentials including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca .

About Indigenous Education and Engagement at Humber

Humber's Indigenous Education and Engagement department works in partnership with regional Indigenous communities to ensure Indigenous students are supported and connected to their learning environment academically, culturally and socially. The Indigenous Education and Engagement team helps Indigenous students make the transition and adjustment to college while creating an awareness and appreciation of Indigenous culture and history. Updates about these two new programs and more can be found at humber.ca/indigenous .

