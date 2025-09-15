Humber Polytechnic to offer Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering

New milestone program meets urgent industry needs and positions Ontario and Canada alongside

global leaders in advanced manufacturing education

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic is launching its first Master's program - Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering that will help enhance Ontario's post-secondary education landscape by bridging the talent gap and preparing a highly qualified workforce to propel the province's economy forward.

As global trade dynamics shift and tariffs with major partners such as the United States disrupt supply chains, Canada must accelerate its capacity to innovate, manufacture, and compete from within. Humber Polytechnic is answering that call. Unlike traditional Master's programs in Ontario, Humber's offering is built entirely around applied learning and direct industry collaboration. A key feature of Humber's approach is that all research and scholarly activities within the program directly address industry challenges and can be conducted in real-world settings. Currently, no other program in Ontario's post-secondary system is specifically designed to achieve these objectives.

This milestone offering places Humber among a select group of post-secondary institutions, including in leading European countries, that deliver applied, industry-focused Master's education in advanced manufacturing. The two-year, six-semester program will welcome its first cohort of students in Fall 2026 and culminates in a real-world Applied Research Industry Project in its final term.

The new credential directly addresses the critical talent gap that impacts the growth of domestic manufacturing. Graduates will be prepared to enhance efficiency, optimize automation, and improve competitiveness within Ontario's manufacturing sector, which will drive productivity – a major challenge that has stifled the Canadian economy for decades.

Housed at the Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation, (Barrett CTI) the program's curriculum was designed in collaboration with industry partners and includes courses in advanced robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), engineering leadership, production planning and control, and smart maintenance. The program also benefits from the Barrett CTI's Advanced Manufacturing Skills Consortium, a group of nine advanced manufacturing partners that provide labs and learning spaces with the latest equipment and technology.

This program is one of the first to be launched as part of the Ontario government's new initiative to allow colleges and Polytechnics to deliver Master's level education in specialized and high-demand fields of study.

Humber is committed to leading the way in solving Canada's productivity crisis by working closely with industry, faculty, and students to equip graduates with the skills needed to adapt, innovate, and be ready to address the country's most pressing economic challenges.

Prospective students may apply through OCAS beginning in October. To learn more, visit the Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering webpage.

Quotes :

"Our government is proud to be launching the first applied Master's programs in Canada, ensuring Ontario students get the highly focused skills they need to launch successful, in-demand careers. Humber Polytechnic's Applied Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering will strengthen our pipeline of homegrown engineers to keep our province moving and growing, no matter what we may face."

-Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

"This Master's program is more than a credential. It is a strategic investment for Ontario's and Canada's economic future. In today's global climate where trade tensions and tariffs are reshaping supply chains, we must invest in building and keeping our manufacturing capacity here at home. We thank the Ontario government for allowing us to invest in homegrown talent that will help our province and Canada attract, retain, and grow the next generation of advanced manufacturing leaders. Our graduates will be the driving force behind domestic production and innovation for years to come."

-Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic

"Humber Polytechnic's Master's in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering is a major development for the industry. This program will develop the highly skilled talent needed to drive automation, innovation, and productivity in Canada's manufacturing sector. We're excited to see its impact and continue our collaboration with Humber."

-Yarek Niedbala, Vice-President of Technology Advancement, KUKA Robotics Canada Ltd.

"Humber Polytechnic's new Master's in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering is a significant step toward strengthening Canada's workforce. By developing highly skilled professionals, this program will support industry growth, enhance innovation, and help tackle productivity challenges. We are excited to collaborate and see its positive impact."

-Greg James, Canada Sales Manager, Festo Didactic Ltd.

"The Master's in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering from Humber Polytechnic will help address the skills gap in the manufacturing sector, equipping graduates with the expertise needed to drive innovation and boost Canada's productivity. Being a long-term partner of Humber Polytechnic, both our Mold Making and Automation value streams will welcome graduates from these programs. We look forward to continuing our work with Humber to drive impact in our industry."

-Vincent Travaglini, President and CEO, StackTeck

"Humber Polytechnic's new Master's in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering will help bridge the skilled labour gap and drive innovation in the industry. Graduates will enter the workforce with the expertise needed to advance automation and smart manufacturing in Canada. We're proud to support this important initiative."

- Jean-Sébastien Neveu, President, Waybo

"This program is a game-changer for the manufacturing sector, equipping students with the advanced skills needed to meet industry demands and drive technological innovation. Humber Polytechnic continues to be a leader in workforce development, and we're proud to support this important initiative."

-Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 76,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

