Humber introduces new location and more choice for international students

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Humber College will open the Humber International Graduate School (IGS) in January 2021.

Located at 59 Hayden St., in downtown Toronto, the Humber IGS will provide programs with a specialized business focus that feature work-integrated learning and are taught by expert faculty. International students will also be connected to employment opportunities in Canada's financial services hub and one of North America's most dynamic tech sectors.

"Ontario graduate certificates have been our fastest growing credential for many years and the Humber IGS is a unique way to meet that demand and enhance opportunities for higher learning," said Chris Whitaker, President, Humber College. "Between Humber's programs and the more than 80 pathways to master's degrees at partner institutions, students will have more access to career-focused, graduate-level education than ever before."

Approximately 350 students are expected to begin their studies in January 2021, with enrolment growing to 2,000 students over time. Initially, the Humber IGS will offer four Ontario Graduate Certificates in Global Business Management, Marketing Management, Project Management and Supply Chain Management. Six additional programs will be added for May 2021. Students can begin applying for Humber IGS programs in April 2020.

"The Humber IGS is transformational. Students will receive a global classroom experience in one of the most diverse cities in the world," said Andrew Ness, dean of International, Humber College. "Humber has a long history of educating international students in Toronto and abroad. The IGS will build on that success by helping international students to develop their skills and connect them with potential employers."

Six thousand of Humber's 33,000 full-time students are international. International students interested in the programs offered at the Humber IGS can also choose to apply for one of those programs at Humber's North or Lakeshore campuses.

