Humber College to Pursue Independent Nursing Degree

Humber intends to expand its degree offerings to include nursing beginning in 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Humber College intends to offer an independent nursing degree program beginning in 2021.

Premier Doug Ford and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities visited Humber's North Campus today to tour the College's simulated patient care suites and interact with nursing students and faculty. Along with Etobicoke MPPs Kinga Surma and Christine Hogarth, as well as Mississauga Centre MPP Natalia Kusendova, Premier Ford and Minister Romano met with President Chris Whitaker and senior administrators to discuss the provincial policy change announced last week that will enable colleges to offer their own nursing degrees.

"Humber welcomes the provincial government's decision to provide Ontario students with more choice. Humber has a long history of delivering high-quality nursing education and we will be moving forward with an application to offer our own nursing degree program." said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College. "We have a wealth of experience in offering our own degree programs in other disciplines, with approximately 4,700 full-time students currently studying in 27 undergraduate degrees."

The first Humber standalone Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Second Entry Preparation cohort would commence in January 2021. This program offers students with previous postsecondary education a pathway into the nursing profession. The first Humber standalone Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohort would start in September 2021.

"Ontario has some of the best nursing education programs in the world and we're 100% committed to making sure this continues. That's why our government is giving colleges and universities the tools they need to continue to improve their programs," said Premier Ford. "I'm pleased to see Humber College launch this new offering that will provide more choice and convenience for Ontario students who are thinking about pursuing a rewarding degree in nursing."

This announcement will provide students with more choice and flexibility, while meeting workforce needs.

"Building Ontario's economy means ensuring our post-secondary institutions are training students for the jobs of today and the future," said Minister Romano. "This new pathway for nursing education will offer students greater choice and make it easier for them to pursue rewarding nursing careers."

For almost two decades, Humber has had a successful partnership with the University Of New Brunswick (UNB) that has enabled the College to offer the province's largest collaborative nursing degree program. The two partners have long had a shared understanding that Humber's goal was to offer this program on its own. While Humber pursues the opportunity to offer an independent nursing degree, its focus will continue to be on ensuring all Humber-UNB nursing students are prepared for successful careers in the health sector and beyond.

