Humber College President and CEO Chris Whitaker to Retire in Summer 2022

Whitaker leaves a legacy of steadfast leadership and transformation at Humber and beyond

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Chris Whitaker, Humber College's president and CEO since 2012, is retiring from the college at the completion of his current term on June 30, 2022.

"After more than 34 years in the post-secondary sector, from professor to president, Whitaker leaves behind a legacy of innovative partnerships, diverse and flexible academic offerings, and spaces and services that put students first," said Ana Fernandes, chair of Humber's Board of Governors. "While we are saddened by this news, the Humber community will continue to benefit from Chris' vision and commitment to polytechnic education long after his retirement."

College achievements under Whitaker's leadership include:



Development and implementation of Humber's first institutional Academic Plan and Digital Campus Plan

Establishment of Humber's Faculty model and the Centres of Innovation Network

Development and launch of the Humber International Graduate School in downtown Toronto

Launch of Unlimited, the College's first major fundraising campaign

Creation of countless new programs, including Humber's first engineering degrees and stand-alone Bachelor of Science in Nursing that launched this fall.

Growing enrollment to 38,000 full-time students

Strengthening Humber's financial position, building critical infrastructure and innovative system collaborations, and championing sustainability.

Implementing new approaches to continuous professional learning, real estate education and corporate training.

"I am grateful to have served as Humber President for the last ten years and am privileged to have worked with extraordinary faculty and staff who prioritize providing the best possible student experience every day," said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO. "I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and look forward to watching how Humber continues to transform what a polytechnic education can be."

Humber has engaged the services of search firm KBRS (Knightsbridge Robertson Surrette) to support the search for the next President and CEO of Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning. The search will begin immediately, and regular updates will be provided to the community. More information on the search can be found on Humber's Presidential Search page.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 38,000 full-time and 19,000 part-time students and professional learners in-person at three main Toronto locations and online. A comprehensive range of credentials, including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

