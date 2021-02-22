Humber College and Siemens Canada partner on technologies and training for post-pandemic recovery

"We know that higher education-industry collaboration is vital to producing the workforce of the future. One of the best ways to prepare students to become career-ready citizens is to provide them with opportunities to work and collaborate with community and industry partners," said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College. "With a rapidly evolving workforce, particularly during an ongoing global pandemic, we need our partners more than ever to help us give students access to the latest technology and training in and out of classrooms and labs."

Together with Siemens, Humber will provide experiential learning opportunities for students, combining industry expertise, data-driven strategies and a multidisciplinary approach to program development focused on solving real-world problems.

"Working with Siemens as a part of the Siemens Canada Engineering and Technology Academy program while studying at Humber College has provided me with real industry experience, and has allowed me to develop job skills that will help me in my future career," said Ty Wilhelm, Electromechanical Engineering Technology student.



The MOU outlines how Humber and Siemens will enhance academic curriculum and applied research and learning opportunities. Humber will leverage Siemens' domain and technological expertise combined with its vast and product portfolio while focusing on student engagement and knowledge sharing in specific areas of mutual interest including:

Smart buildings and the energy efficient digital campus

Microgrid and sustainable energy generation, storage and management

Industry 4.0 applications for the enablement of smart, safe factories

Digital transformation and Internet of Things innovation

Trainings and joint training offerings to market (Mechatronics)

Hackathons for bridging Industry and Academia on latest digital technologies and trends

Work-Integrated Learning opportunities (i.e. Co-op and Engineering internships)

"The pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in our everyday lives, and so too is the case with Canadian industries," said Faisal Kazi, President & CEO, Siemens Canada. "In order to tackle the economic, resource and climate challenges that lie ahead, industry and academia must fast-track and test currently available technologies and prepare students with the skills to deploy them. Our partnership helps bridge this gap and we're honoured to have a like-minded partner in Humber College."

This latest partnership continues a strong tradition of joint educational and technological ventures between Humber and Siemens. Siemens' smart building automation solutions have been deployed at Humber's Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation and in early March 2020, the two organizations held their first Hackathon for students based on raw energy data from the building.

Humber is also a partner institution for the Siemens Canada Enginnering and Technology Academy.

Watch the Humber College and Siemens Canada Virtual Memorandum Of Understanding Signing Ceremony here.

About Siemens Canada

Since 1912 Siemens Canada has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality and reliability. Active across Canada, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape Canada's passenger rail services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Sales for Siemens Canada in fiscal 2019 (ended September 30), were $2 billion CAD. The company has approximately 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast and 27 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca

About Humber College

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 33,000 full-time and 23,000 part-time and continuing education students across three campuses. A comprehensive range of credentials including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit www.humber.ca .

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

For further information: Contacts for Journalists: Siemens Canada, Laura Heidbuechel, Communications, Specialist Tel.:1.289.952.1600, E-mail: [email protected]; Humber College, Nadia Araujo, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Tel.: 416.580.1364, E-Mail: [email protected]

