Humber and Seneca sign milestone agreement to increase diploma-to-degree pathway opportunities at both institutions

Humber-Seneca Polytechnic Partnership provides seamless pathways for credential building

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Humber-Seneca Polytechnic Partnership (HSPP) has expanded learning opportunities for students as they begin, continue or complete their postsecondary education with either institution.

A recently signed milestone pathways agreement has established more than 200 pathways between the two polytechnic institutions, creating opportunities for degree completion in business, public safety, mental health, data science and analysis, and interdisciplinary studies.

"This agreement provides current and future students at both institutions with many options to build on their credentials, without losing credits or delaying graduation," said Seneca President, David Agnew. "As polytechnics, Seneca and Humber offer a breadth of programs that creates more than one pathway from diploma to degree."

The HSPP pathway agreement provides various options to build on diplomas in areas like business, where students can choose degree options with specializations in management, accounting and finance, fashion and human resources. The agreement also includes joint efforts on program planning and development as well as teaching and learning activities for students and professors.

"This latest HSPP initiative leverages the expertise and combined resources of both Humber and Seneca for the benefit of our respective students," said Humber College President and CEO, Chris Whitaker. "When we formed the HSPP we were focused on collaboration rather than competition and we are proud to be able to work together to increase access to world-class education in Ontario."

Since its creation in 2018, the HSPP has promoted broad co-operation and collaboration between Humber and Seneca while enhancing and expanding learning opportunities for students at both institutions.

In addition to this latest agreement, the HSPP has also provided opportunities for international collaboration, to improve youth employment in the Maldives, as well as joint procurement for shared efficiencies between the two colleges.

Students can find information on accessing these pathways and more details about the HSPP at humberseneca.ca.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning and Seneca

With campuses in Toronto, York Region, Peterborough, and Orangeville, together Humber and Seneca offer 58 honours bachelor degrees, 105 graduate certificates and 64 advanced diplomas, in addition to many diploma, certificate and apprenticeship opportunities in hundreds of programs to more than 150,000 full- and part-time students annually.



In the evolution of Ontario's post-secondary system, Humber and Seneca are pioneers in programs, credentials and pedagogy. The two share a strong belief in the value of polytechnic education as a distinct third choice in higher education, offering an applied education that combines rigorous academics with sophisticated hands-on learning. Polytechnics are large, urban post-secondary institutions characterized by having significant degree and graduate certificate activity among a broad credential mix at the undergraduate and graduate levels, strong industry and applied research partnerships and leading approaches to scholarship, skills development and corporate training.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

For further information: Caroline Grech, Associate Director, External Relations and Public Affairs, Seneca, [email protected], 416.491.5050 ext. 77948; Nadia Araujo, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, [email protected], 416.580.1364

