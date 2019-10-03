Humber and AWS Announce On-Campus Collaboration

"Humber continuously looks for unique and transformative ways to deliver experiential learning opportunities for students as they prepare for a rapidly changing workforce," said Rani Dhaliwal, senior vice president, transformation and strategic partnerships, Humber College. "Collaborating with AWS strengthens our IT infrastructure, adds to our program options, supports applied research and enhances our digital capabilities, all of which combine to improve the overall student and campus experience."

Other initiatives that are underway include work-integrated learning opportunities for students within all areas of AWS, a lecture series featuring Humber and AWS experts, and joint advocacy to all levels of government focusing on ways both parties can work together to help address the skills gap in Canada.

"We are seeing postsecondary institutions in Canada adopt the cloud to be more competitive and provide a better learner experience," said Rejean Bourgault, Canada Country Manager, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services Canada, Inc. "Our work with Humber College is exciting not only because of cloud-first approach to technology, but because of the commitment to helping further cloud education in Canada and integrating technology tools from AWS in the Artificial Intelligent and Machine Learning space directly with student curriculum."

The AWS-Humber collaboration is also an example of how higher education and global businesses can work together to develop opportunities for students and employers.

"Our government is committed to making Ontario open for business and open for jobs. Innovative partnerships that help to address skills gaps are important in ensuring Ontario workers are well-equipped for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 33,000 full-time and 23,000 part-time and continuing education students across three campuses. A comprehensive range of credentials including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 85 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

For further information: Nadia Araujo, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, nadia.araujo@humber.ca | 416.675.6622 ext. 5479

Related Links

http://www.humber.ca

