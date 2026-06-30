Humanitarian Coalition welcomes Canadian government matching fund for Venezuela Earthquake Response

Canadians can donate at www.together.ca or 1-855-461-2154

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Humanitarian Coalition--12 of Canada's leading aid organizations--welcomes the Government of Canada's announcement that it will match, dollar-for-dollar, donations to its Venezuela Earthquake Response appeal. Donations made to the Humanitarian Coalition and its 12 member organizations will be matched retroactively from June 25, 2026, until July 14, 2026.

Back-to-back earthquakes struck in north-central Venezuela on June 24, causing extensive damage in a densely populated area. At least 1,719 people have been killed, 5,000 injured, and tens of thousands are still missing--with numbers rising by the hour.

To address mounting humanitarian needs, Humanitarian Coalition members are quickly scaling up their response by providing food, emergency shelter, safe water and sanitation support, health services and psychosocial support to affected families.

The disaster comes at a time when Venezuela was already facing major humanitarian challenges. Before the earthquakes, nearly 8 million people were in need of humanitarian support, driven by economic stagnation, inflation and strained public services.

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Tiffany Baggetta, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says: "Today's announcement by the Government of Canada will double the life-saving work of our member organizations during this critical time. The stories we are hearing from Venezuela are simply heartbreaking as destruction is everywhere, and many families have no choice other than to sleep in open spaces. We are urgently calling on the generosity of Canadians to donate today to help us rush life-saving humanitarian aid for the hundreds of thousands of families caught in this tragedy."

The members of the Humanitarian Coalition are Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World Canada, Humanity & Inclusion Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children and World Vision Canada.

Canadians can help rush emergency assistance to people affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela by donating at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

About the Humanitarian Coalition

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during major international humanitarian emergencies. We make donating simple for Canadians by removing competition for donations, increasing awareness of needs and reducing the duplication of costs, meaning more help for survivors.

SOURCE Humanitarian Coalition

For more information or to request an interview: Marie-Claude Rouillard, Director of Marketing, Communications and Partnerships, [email protected]