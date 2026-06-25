Canada's Humanitarian Coalition launches urgent appeal as earthquakes impact millions across Venezuela

Canadians can donate at www.together.ca or 1-855-461-2154

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's top aid organizations – joining forces as the Humanitarian Coalition – are raising critical funds to rush life-saving assistance to families across Venezuela.

Back-to-back earthquakes struck in north-central Venezuela with epicentres in Yaracuy state on June 24, causing extensive damage in a densely populated area. More than 16 million people are estimated to have been within the affected area. Buildings have collapsed across several states, children and families have been forced from their homes, and hospitals, power and critical infrastructure have been critically damaged.

To address pressing humanitarian needs, Humanitarian Coalition members are quickly scaling up their response by providing emergency shelter, safe water and sanitation support, health services, cash assistance and psychosocial support to affected families.

The disaster comes at a time when Venezuela was already facing major humanitarian challenges. Before the earthquakes, nearly 8 million people were in need of humanitarian support, driven by economic stagnation, inflation and strained public services.

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Tiffany Baggetta, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says: "While the full scale of the destruction of the two massive earthquakes is still emerging, we know that millions of people across Venezuela were exposed to strong shaking and thousands of families across several states have been affected. Tragically, the number of people in need is expected to rise in the hours and days ahead. We are urgently calling on the generosity of Canadians to donate today to provide life-saving humanitarian aid for children and families caught in this tragedy."

The members of the Humanitarian Coalition are Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World Canada, Humanity & Inclusion Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children and World Vision Canada.

Canadians can help rush emergency assistance to people affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela by donating at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

About the Humanitarian Coalition

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during major international humanitarian emergencies. We make donating simple for Canadians by removing competition for donations, increasing the awareness of needs and reducing the duplication of costs, meaning more help for survivors.

SOURCE Humanitarian Coalition

For more information or to request an interview: Marie-Claude Rouillard, Director of Marketing, Communications and Partnerships, [email protected]