HumanisRx signs agreement with The North West Company to provide Proactive Medication Optimization

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - HumanisRx today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide medication optimization services to The North West Company (TSX: NWC) by leveraging its MedMonitor program. MedMonitor is a unique Canadian program applying RxCompanion™ software to run clinical algorithms against prescription data to identify risks related to a patient's medication therapy. Patients who are provided health and pharmacy services by NWC will be referred directly to the MedMonitor program.

NWC provides high quality and vital healthcare services in remote locations in a large geographical region in Northern Canada. The distance these patients must travel for healthcare makes monitoring and follow-up for disease management difficult, leading to a pressing need for improved primary care in remote northern communities. Utilizing MedMonitor, NWC aims to identify patients with more urgent need of healthcare services to address their issues earlier before their conditions escalate and require more severe and costly intervention.

Earlier this year, NWC engaged HumanisRx to conduct a study on 9,000 of its patients using RxCompanion™ software. The study found:

One in every 2.5 patients had at least one drug therapy problem.

Drug therapy problems related to mental health were identified most often followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

16% of patients had multiple drug therapy problems, carrying a higher risk of health issues leading to increased morbidity and healthcare costs.

"We are very excited to have partnered with HumanisRx in an effort to further enhance patient care utilizing their population-level monitoring tool that identifies patients at risk of poor health outcomes." states Laurie Kaminsky, Vice President, Health Product & Services, North West Company. "Our healthcare teams of physicians and pharmacists will act on the risks identified to proactively improve the quality of health services to the remote populations we are proud to serve."

"Both public and private payors and healthcare providers can improve efficiency and realize signification cost savings through the implementation of MedMonitor," said Sayeh Radpay, President of HumanisRx. "Through earlier identification and resolution of medication-related health risks, MedMonitor helps resolve problems before they escalate and even avoid some health issues altogether."

About HumanisRx

HumanisRx Corporation helps Canadians with complex or unique needs get the best results from their medications. Its team of licensed pharmacists and technology experts is dedicated to building solutions that support the shared goals of private and public payors, healthcare providers, health organizations and the Canadians they serve. RxCompanion™ is a software solution powered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

About The North West Company

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural or remote communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 249 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

