Humane Canada Applauds Passing of Bill C-84 by Senate of Canada

Animal Abusers Now To Be Placed On National Sex Offenders Registry

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Humane Canada, the national federation of SPCAs and humane societies, applauds the passing of Bill C-84 by the Senate of Canada. The bill means anyone convicted of bestiality would now be placed on Canada's National Sex Offenders Registry.

"Bill C-84 gives prosecutors the ability to bring charges of animal abuse and sexual assault where in the past, they could not," says Barbara Cartwright, CEO Humane Canada. "Many studies have proven a clear link between animal abuse and child abuse, so adding convicted animal abusers to the National Sex Offenders Registry protects children as well as animals."

Bill C-84 updates the legal definition of bestiality to recognize any sexual abuse of an animal as deviant behaviour. Previously there had to be evidence of penetration before a charge could be brought.

It also addresses the historic flaws in the Criminal Code's animal fighting provisions by removing the requirement for a perpetrator to attend a fight in person. The law now applies to anyone who "in any manner encourages, aids, arranges, assists at, receives money for or takes part in an animal fight."

Bill C-84 has been more than three years in the making, and its success in passing the Senate of Canada is due in part to the continuing support and efforts of Justice Minister David Lametti, MPs Michelle Rempel and Nathaniel Erskine Smith and Senator Yvonne Boyer.

"Canada has never had a more animal friendly Parliament than today's," says Barbara Cartwright. "It has significantly advanced animal welfare – signaling a pronounced shift in the way Canadians think about animal protection.

"Not only is Bill C-84 being passed by Parliament today, Bill S-203, known as Canada's Free Willy Law and Bill C-68, which ends Canada's shark fin trade, are both likely to receive Royal Ascent later this week."

Notes to editors:

Humane Canada™, also known as the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies, is Canada's federation of SPCAs and humane societies. It brings together organizations that work with and care for animals to end animal cruelty, improve animal protection and promote the humane treatment of all animals.

SOURCE Humane Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Sherrilynne Starkie, PR Advisor. sherrilynne@sherrilynnestarkie.com, Tel: 613 400 3654

Related Links

https://www.humanecanada.ca/

