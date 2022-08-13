Human Concern International takes a new approach to aid delivery, focusing on community development and bridging gaps ensuring that individuals with disabilities are a population of priority

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Human Concern International (HCI) will host a Fundraising Dinner in Toronto on August 13 and in Ottawa on August 14.

These events aim to bring attention to the plight of people with disabilities in Canada and around the world and to raise money for HCI's projects that help them.

Almost everyone will have to deal with a disability, whether it's temporary or permanent, at some point in their lives, and the number of people who suffer from a disability is expected to rise to over 1 billion by 2030 due to demographic shifts and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

On average, 20% of our beneficiaries receiving aid through our Water, Food, Emergency response projects identify as persons with disabilities.

Deaf Reach in Pakistan and the School for Visually Impaired Children in Gaza are two examples of our projects that are exclusively focused on supporting people with disabilities. In Canada, we are collaborating with organizations such as Deen Support and Smile to provide much-needed financial and accessibility assistance. We also invest in training and development programs to build capacity and leadership in this area.

Our recently released 2022-2026 strategic plan highlights the core values of inclusion and empowerment. HCI is committed to project development that is informed by research and field learning.

Representation of people with disabilities among our beneficiaries will be required of all our Canadian and international partners in each and every project we will implement.

