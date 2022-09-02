Human Concern International has launched a massive flood relief effort in Pakistan

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Human Concern International (HCI) is Canada's oldest Muslim international relief organization. As the first Canadian Muslim charity to operate in Pakistan, and with over 40 years of experience delivering humanitarian aid in the region, HCI has built strong networks and partnerships to deliver quick and effective aid. From the start of the country's environmental disaster, HCI launched its Flood Relief for Pakistan Victims project .

HCI is providing emergency assistance to families in Pakistan's Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK regions as part of the first phase of its response. The project is aimed at the most vulnerable flood victims, such as the disabled, elderly, and children. This phase focuses on cash assistance, delivering basic necessities such as food baskets stocked with pantry staples, drinking water, hygiene items, and setting up temporary/transitional shelter arrangements (large family sized tents for 6-7 persons). In addition to this, HCI is also setting up medical camps to treat those who need immediate attention.

In its first phase of response, HCI is aiming to raise $4 million.

"HCI was on the ground as soon as the flood began. There is a massive crisis, and the Government of Canada must contribute more. We also encourage the government, as it did in 2011, to announce a matching program for Canadians," says Mahmuda Khan, Executive Director of HCI.

The second phase will concentrate on the re-construction of permanent housing and the provision of income support to allow families to return to their homes and children to return to school. The third phase of relief will concentrate on community development, including investments in restoring health systems, providing psychosocial support and trauma relief, and collaborating with the community to rebuild infrastructure and social systems.

The people of Pakistan need your immediate help. HCI has already begun its emergency response. Watch this video to see what has been accomplished so far on the project.

Visit https://humanconcern.org/pakistan-floods/ to make a donation right now.

From now until September 30th, 2022, all donations will be processed at 0% administrative fee.

Visit https://humanconcern.org/pakistan/ for more information about HCI's long history and current work in Pakistan.

About HCI:

Human Concern International (HCI) was established in 1980, registered with CRA as a charity in 1983, and is the oldest Muslim international relief charity in Canada. Entrenched in all our work is our vision for a world without poverty and injustice. Since its inception, HCI has provided humanitarian aid and development support to tens of millions of individuals and families around the world as per its mission to save lives and move people from crises to sustainability.

For more information on HCI, visit https://humanconcern.org/

For further information: For Media and Donations Inquiries: Mohamed Osman Noorani, Phone: 1-800-587-6424/ 1-437-992-2184, Email: [email protected]