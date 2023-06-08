Hullo, by Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), and Snuneymuxw First Nation Announce Names Of New High-Speed Passenger Ferries Alongside New Service Details

To honour the land and language of Snuneymuxw People, hul'q'umi'num' names, spuhéls and sthuqi', were given to the vessels

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY (NANAIMO), BC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Vancouver Island Ferry Company and Snuneymuxw team up to unveil the names of Hullo's two new high-speed passenger ferries along with new service details. The hul'q'umi'num' names, spuhéls and sthuqi', will identify the new vessels that will begin sailing in early August 2023 connecting passengers between Downtown Vancouver and Downtown Nanaimo.

These hul'q'umi'num' names are registered with Transport Canada and each will grace the hull of their vessel as they sail.

Snuneymuxw First Nation provides insight into these esteemed members – spuhéls and sthuqi' – of the natural world.

spuhéls (spah – els): is the hul'q'umi'num' name meaning wind.

spuhéls is in constant relationship with the communities of the natural world. spuhéls keeps the air cool and clean. They bring the clouds who offer the rain to cleanse and nourish the earth. spuhéls moves the water and keeps them fresh and sweet.

spuhéls has powered our travel since the beginning of time, connecting us with the communities and places we love.

sthuqi' (sta – key) is the hul'q'umi'num' name for Sockeye salmon.

Where the salmon live, we live. We have always lived in sheltered bays and inlets, or at the mouths of rivers, out of reach from storms. The sacred salmon taught us how to live, to endure and undoubtedly to keep moving forward. From the beginning of time, our way of life has been built on our relationship with sthuqi', which in addition to being a food resource, is a central part of our ceremonies. The Ancestors knew the sthuqi' community as fierce warriors and must be treated with the utmost respect. This is their legacy, a gift of deeper understanding into how to be with the natural world.

"We honour these vessels by bringing forward our connection with the sockeye salmon and the wind. We remember our kinship with them and how we respect our sacred relationship. The vessels' names are an example of how we can also honour our way of being together as partners," says Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse.

Rupesh Amin, Co-Founder of Vancouver Island Ferry Company states, "It's been an honour to partner with Chief Mike Wyse and the Snuneymuxw First Nation community to finally bring a highly anticipated, reliable passenger service to the West Coast." Amin continues, "We remain committed to respecting the lands and waterways of the Snuneymuxw speaking people and acknowledge that our service operates in territories of Coast Salish Peoples."

In addition to announcing vessel names, Hullo also released new details about each seating tier with first-trip fares starting as low as $29.99 (per online account):

Comfort includes reserved seating on the vessel's main deck and complimentary Wi-Fi. 264 seats are available in Comfort on each sailing.

Premium is located upstairs on the vessel and includes everything in Comfort plus free seat selection, reclining seats, priority offboarding, high-speed Wi-Fi, and an in-seat USB charging port. There are 60 seats available in Premium on each sailing.

Business includes everything in Premium as well as larger, fully reclining seats in a private section at the front of the ship, and a complimentary snack and beverage. There are 30 seats available in Business on each sailing.

Pets will be welcomed aboard Hullo, though they must remain in a carrier on your lap for the duration of the trip. Bikes are also welcome aboard. A limited number of bike spaces will be available to reserve for a fee on each sailing.

Hullo also announced details of its summer sailing schedule with multiple daily crossings. Vessels will be based in Nanaimo with the first sailing departing daily at 6:00am. Vessels will return to Nanaimo each evening with the last sailing departing Vancouver at 9:30pm (or later, subject to special events and occasions).

Hullo's vessels are on route from Vietnam to Vancouver Island with arrival anticipated in late June. Individuals can track the vessels' journey at www.hullo.com.

While Hullo approaches its early August launch, you can be the first to know when bookings will open by signing up for Hullo's email list.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

The Snuneymuxw are a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, residing in the centre of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, with villages on the Fraser River and waterways in the Gulf Islands. Snuneymuxw territory encompasses one of the most productive and resource rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea.

On December 23, 1854, the Snuneymuxw People entered the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 to forever and always preserve and protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields, waterways, harvesting and gathering, and the rights to hunt and fish as formerly. The trade and commerce treaty is protected under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. The Ancestors were brilliant to protect the Snuneymuxw way of being by entering into the strongest treaty agreement available to Canada. For more information, please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

About the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) and Hullo

Proudly headquartered in Nanaimo, BC, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) is a modern Canadian ferry company transforming how we travel in BC. Through its service brand, Hullo, VIFC will set a new standard for guests' travel experience across the Georgia Strait with reliability, convenience, and enjoyability at the forefront of operations. For more information on Hullo, visit www.hullo.com .

